Local Theaters Show New Movies and Holiday Favorites in November

Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on the book by David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the murder of members of the Osage Nation who have become wealthy due to oil on their land. These were a string of brutal crimes historically known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, starring long-time collaborators Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and breakout star Lily Gladstone, the film has been highly praised by critics since its premier at the Cannes Film Festival. Most accurately described as a crime film/western, the anchor of the film is a love story between DiCaprio and Gladstone with De Niro as his ruthless uncle. The film covers a lot of ground in its 3-hour and 26-minute run time and admittedly much of the subject matter doesn’t shy from uncomfortable truths, but this is still Scorsese at his finest.

Now playing at the State Theatre.

Priscilla

After premiering at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, Sofia Coppola’s long awaited biopic “Priscilla” finally opens this month. The movie focuses on Priscilla from her teenage years, meeting Elvis, through their courtship and marriage. Based on Presley’s book “Elvis and Me,” she co-wrote the script and worked closely with Coppola on the film. Because of Coppola’s long history of crafting unique films that have deep emotional empathy for her female protagonists, Presley has said she trusts the director more than any others who have attempted to cover this territory in the past. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

Now playing at the State Theatre.

Anatomy of a Fall

Winner of the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival, “Anatomy of a Fall” is a tightly wound crime thriller about a husband found murdered, his wife as a possible suspect, and their partially sighted 11-year-old son the only witness. Still playing at State Theater – see it in its final weeks at the theater. In French, English, and German with subtitles.

Now playing at the State Theatre.

Next Goal Wins

From Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), “Next Goal Wins” is the true tale of American Samoa’s abominable soccer team leading up to the 2011 World Cup qualifier. The team is coached by Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) who is also down-on-his-luck after being fired by the U.S. national team. This feel-good comedy is probably the director’s most accessible and boasts a cast of Pacific Islanders in the roles of the team’s players. Also starring Oscar Knightley and Elizabeth Moss.

Opens Nov. 17 at the State Theatre.

The Holdovers

“The Holdovers” refers to the kids at a New England prep school who don’t have anyone to go home to on winter break and therefore must stay on campus. Paul Giamatti is the grouchy professor tasked with babysitting them. He forms an unlikely bond with one of them and with the school cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who was wonderful as Lady Reed in “Dolemite Is My Name”) who recently lost her son in Vietnam. Directed by Oscar nominee Alexander Payne (“Sideways”, “Nebraska”).

Playing Nov. 9 at the Michigan Theater.

Holiday Favorites at Michigan and State Theaters

At the end of the month, both theaters will kick off screenings of holiday favorites starting with Plane, Trains, and Automobiles on Nov. 20.

Michigan Theater’s annual tradition White Christmas Sing-Along is back on Nov. 24 including pre-show caroling starting at 7 p.m. with Randall Nicholls and David Hufford on the organ.

Family favorite, The Muppet Christmas Carol, plays at The Michigan Nov. 26.