May 2024 Movies in Ann Arbor

The Beast

This science fiction thriller is set in a near future where AI controls our lives and human beings have decided to erase their emotions and memories. Gabrielle (Lea Seydoux) decides to “purify” her DNA — a process by which a machine immerses her in her previous lives in order to rid her of any strong emotions. But Gabrielle meets Louis (George MacKay) and feels a connection (as if they’ve known each other before), and her mind begins to resist the process of emotional blunting. The film takes place over several time periods —1910, 2014 and 2044. It wrestles with the unpredictability of human emotions that are now a threat to a new “natural order.” French director Bertrand Bonello is a visionary director whose films ask the audience to consider where technology is taking us before blindly following. In French and English.

Now Playing at the Michigan Theater.

Nowhere Special

When a young window cleaner is given a few months to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for his three-year-old son. The film is a testament to the love between a father and son and the lengths a parent will go to for their child, even when they are suffering. Starring James Norton and Daniel Lamont

Opens May 10 at the Michigan Theater.

Back to Black

A bio pic on the life of British singer Amy Winehouse from adolescence through adulthood and untimely death at age 27 from alcohol poisoning. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson whose previous work includes the well-received “Nowhere Boy” about the early life of John Lennon and the less well received “Fifty Shades of Grey” which reflects the mixed reviews of this film. See it and judge for yourself. Starring Marisa Abela and Lesley Manville.

Opens May 17 at the State Theater.

Special Screenings

The New York Cat Film Festival

This will be 6th year of the “The New York Cat Film Festival” celebrating our feline friends through short films submitted by filmmakers from across the country. Films are anywhere from 1 to 30 minutes long. They might be animated, documentary, or scripted. The best part is knowing a portion of the ticket price goes to a local animal shelter. The films are appropriate for all ages.

Playing May 12 at the Michigan Theater.

Hundreds of Beavers

Made on shoestring budget and six beaver costumes, this mostly silent, black and white, slapstick fest won tons of audience awards in 2022. “Hundreds of Beavers” takes place in the 19th century and tells the epic tale of a drunken applejack salesman who must go from “hero to zero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.” Arrive early to enter the raffle to receive a limited-edition Beaver cap.

Playing May 24 at the Michigan Theater.

The New York Dog Film Festival

“The New York Dog Film Festival” hosts 13 short films (110 minute run time) from around the world about humans and their canine best friends. Just like their cat counterpart, all tickets donate 10% of the ticket price to a local shelter (Humane Society of Huron Valley).

Playing May 26 at the Michigan Theater.

May the 4th Be with You!

Michigan and State Theaters honor “Star Wars” in all its many prequels and sequels during May.

“Star Wars: Episode 1, The Phantom Menace,” 5/3 – 9, Michigan & State Theaters

Post screening, fans will also get a special first look at Star Wars: The Acolyte series coming to Disney+ June 2024.

At Michigan Theater:

Star Wars: Episode 2, Attack of the Clones, 5/9

Star Wars: Episode 3, Revenge of the Sith, 5/10

Star Wars Episode 4, A New Hope, 5/11

Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, 5/11

Star Wars: Episode 5, The Empire Strikes Back, 5/18