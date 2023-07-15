Introduce Your Summer Visitors to the Washtenaw County Cannabis Scene — Safely and Enjoyably

Cloud Cannabis’s

mission is to help everyone “live higher” becoming the best version of themselves, with the support of cannabis. Whether you want to find pain relief, ease insomnia, or relax, they are committed to helping you feel

“as light as a cloud”.

Cloud Cannabis is also committed to giving back to the community and frequently partners with local nonprofits such as the Humane Society and programs that support veterans. They supply cannabis both medically and recreationally and offer a variety of edibles, flower and concentrates.