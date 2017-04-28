We chatted with Linda Fingerle, President and Managing Director of venture capital firm, Tappan Hill Ventures, about what it’s like to be in the business of capital investment as a woman, a progressive and an Ann Arbor-ite for 19 years.

How did you become involved with Tappan Hill Ventures?

I had the good fortune to branch out in venture capital on my own with my Ross Executive MBA classmates who became the foundation for Tappan Hill. The name Tappan Hill comes from the cross streets outside the Ross Business School, where we all met.

What is the climate like for women in your line of business?

Women aren’t often on the front line in venture capital. It’s a tough business. Entering the field is more difficult for women, but that’s changing as women have careers that prepare them for the challenges of the industry.

Does Ann Arbor encourage women to work as venture capitalists or as president of the University?

Ann Arbor is more progressive for women. I believe companies, and maybe more so in Ann Arbor, appreciate the level of excellence achieved through diversity.

What makes Ann Arbor unique?

It’s a collegiate community with great diversity and charm and an abundance of culture and a continuous learning environment. Downtown is very entertaining with the eclectic shops and restaurants and residents take great pride in their neighborhoods.

Where’s your favorite local outdoor space?

My favorite outdoor space is enjoying food and good company at the many outdoor restaurants including Mani, Café Zola, Gratzi and Prickly Pear.