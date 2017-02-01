Cover Stories
Bands to Watch in 2017: Meshes, Slug Love, Bonzo, ShuttershopFebruary 2, 2017
New year, new bands to check out
This month in music: 2/17February 1, 2017
Wood-paneled sounds The Chicago-born band Twin Peaks began as a collaboration between friends in high school, recording their first album, Sunken, in singer/guitarist Cadien Lake James’ basement. A veritable mixture of easy-going garage rock with indie and pop influences, their latest album, Down in Heaven, ventures further into the psychedelic and more relaxed, earthy and
Detroit in Ann Arbor: HandGrenades and Kelly Jean CaldwellJanuary 25, 2017
HandGrenades are a four-piece out of Detroit that specializes in Beatles-esque three-part harmonies and revel in the resplendent intricacies of space-rock, art-pop and punk-spurred baroque-pop
Ypsi’s Newest Bastion of Live Music, Grove StudiosJanuary 19, 2017
A community space for musicians—by musicians, with access to rehearsal spaces, providing facilities for collaboration and occasional performances.
Roots Under The SnowJanuary 12, 2017
Red Tail Ring & Misty Lyn Bergeron and why I listen to folk music when it’s cold.