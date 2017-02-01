Advertise Contact
current-logo-big
current-small-white

Music

Meshes, Left to right: Izzy Johnson, Eric Kuhn, Kevin McKay, Nick Jaroch - Photo by Holly Johnson

Bands to Watch in 2017: Meshes, Slug Love, Bonzo, Shuttershop

February 2, 2017

New year, new bands to check out

musicnotes217

This month in music: 2/17

February 1, 2017

Wood-paneled sounds The Chicago-born band Twin Peaks began as a collaboration between friends in high school, recording their first album, Sunken, in singer/guitarist Cadien Lake James’ basement. A veritable mixture of easy-going garage rock with indie and pop influences, their latest album, Down in Heaven, ventures further into the psychedelic and more relaxed, earthy and

Timothy Monger will be at The Ark on February 8.

A spiny, unruly journey

February 1, 2017

Saline songwriter to release album.

HandGrenades - Photo credit Doug Coombe

Detroit in Ann Arbor: HandGrenades and Kelly Jean Caldwell

January 25, 2017

HandGrenades are a four-piece out of Detroit that specializes in Beatles-esque three-part harmonies and revel in the resplendent intricacies of space-rock, art-pop and punk-spurred baroque-pop

Ex-American Performs at the opening of Grove Studios on January 6 - Photo: Christina Spivak

Ypsi’s Newest Bastion of Live Music, Grove Studios

January 19, 2017

A community space for musicians—by musicians, with access to rehearsal spaces, providing facilities for collaboration and occasional performances.

Michael Beauchamp and Laurel Premo perform songs from their latest album, 'Fall Away Blues,' next Thursday at the Ark

Roots Under The Snow

January 12, 2017

Red Tail Ring & Misty Lyn Bergeron and why I listen to folk music when it’s cold.

Pin It on Pinterest