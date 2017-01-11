Advertise Contact
Michael Beauchamp and Laurel Premo perform songs from their latest album, 'Fall Away Blues,' next Thursday at the Ark

Roots Under The Snow

January 12, 2017

Red Tail Ring & Misty Lyn Bergeron and why I listen to folk music when it’s cold.

Catch Saajtak at the Blind Pig on January 13

Two Shows You Need to See Next Week

January 4, 2017

With the holiday parties over, we’re all heading back to work now, or maybe starting up our winter semesters…, which means we could all use something to look forward to – like a couple of concerts!

The Sweet Water Warblers are something of a rarity, only existing for fleeting periods of time

The Sweet Water Warblers at The Ark

December 29, 2016

The songbirds trinity

Special guest Alon Goldstein at Mozart’s Birthday Bash

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Mozart Birthday Bash

December 29, 2016

Come and hear the melodious music of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and special guest Alon Goldstein at Mozart’s Birthday Bash.

The Grammy-award winning folk/rock duo Indigo Girls will perform on Saturday, January 28.

Gearing up for the 40th Annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival

December 29, 2016

A Nod to The Ark

Matt Jones records at the RSA - Photo: Doug Coombe

River Street Anthology Listening Party

December 27, 2016

The River Street Anthology, is hosting another Listening Party on Dec 28th at Cultivate Coffee

