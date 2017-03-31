Ann Arbor’s cannabis culture is, in one millennial’s single-word appraisal, lit. With an abundance of this quality green leafy vegetation, patients and consumers rely on specific shops selling the proper implements to consume it. And while dispensaries sometimes offer glass, there are purveyors whose entire inventory is dedicated to helping you smoke in style. Because there are glass shops for every taste and budget range, the least we could do is guide you to the ones that fit you best:

Bongz & Thongz

119 E Liberty St

www.instagram.com/bongzandthongz/

Priciest Piece: Laceface – $18,000

Don’t let the name fool you, they stopped selling thongz (with a z) a long time ago. These guys live the glass game. Not only does the shop boast a prime location just a block from Main St., its prime glass selection stacks up surprisingly well against any store East of the Mississippi River. (That’s not hyperbole.) Of course you can grab the standard Chinese-made glass for the low, but do not overlook the cases of high-end glass from renowned American artists. If it’s new and hot, you’ll find it here.

42 Degrees

615 1/2 East William St

www.instagram.com/42degrees/

Priciest Piece: JAG – $10,000

This shop has been in town for 17 years. They have a great curated selection that eschews low-end pieces altogether, favoring quality-made glass and accessories. Check the pieces from both local and nationally recognized artists that will turn heads (and destroy wallets). If you’re ballin’ on a budget, check out their KZOO Glass selection produced in a Kalamazoo hot shop known for making excellent affordable tubes.

Pink Flamingo

213 S State St #7

www.instagram.com/pinkflamingoglassco/

Priciest Piece: Dave Bell – $600

This is a newer shop, located just above Totoro, that features a diverse collection of artisan glass. The store itself is sleek and low-key, made in the image of a proper gallery and showcases a range of styles that fit any taste or budget. There’s also an affiliated vape showroom a flight of stairs away where high-tech industrial design aficionados to geek out over high-end electronic consumption tools. Check out their Instagram for auctions.

Wild Side

209 E Liberty St

www.instagram.com/wildsidemi/



Priciest Piece: HOOBS – $1,500

For beginners easing their way into the smoky world of smoking, Wild Side is everything you would expect in a smoke shop. Most of their glass is generic or branded by some company you’ve never heard of. That being said, if you’re not a super “heady” glass enthusiast, this is a great place to get the essentials and more. Whether you’re a freshman dipping toes into life experiences not required by AP tests or a senior citizen just looking for an arthritis-edge cutter, this place is solid.

Exscape Smoke Shop

607 E William St

www.exscapesmoke.com

Priciest Piece: Mike LEE – $3,800

Seemingly tailored for Google’s more alternative-leaning Ann Arbor employees, Exscape recently moved in next to 42 Degrees as an extension of a national retail brand. Aesthetically, this is the fanciest shop in town; it feels more like stepping into an Apple store than a bong shop. But don’t let the bougie atmosphere intimidate you. The selection is solid and they even feature some Michigan-made glass.

Stairway to Heaven

340 1/2 S State St

www.instagram.com/stairway2heavena2/

Priciest Piece: $300

Opened on September 1, 1987, Stairway has been a staple in town since Nancy Reagan was telling people to “Just say no,” which prompted many people to try new things. Located right on State St. in close proximity to the U of M campus, this is by far the oldest shop in A2. It’s the kind of place Freshman go to outfit a South Quad dorm room. While their selection isn’t huge or particularly high-end, it’s enough to get you by. You’ll definitely walk out smelling like a hippy’s basement.