Yipsilanti Library and Eastern Michigan University host a TED Talk style event

. March 31, 2017.
Ted-Talks-Ann-Arbor
by 1 Comment

The Ypsilanti District Library and Eastern Michigan University are partnering to create a TED (Technology Entertainment Design) talk style event, TEDxYDL 2017. The theme for the event, “Interdependence” and the many ways that people, organisms and ideas depend on each other, will draw speakers and participants from diverse in backgrounds and disciplines. The event is free to attend, but registration is required online.

Thursday, April 13. 7pm
EMU Halle Library
955 West Circle Dr. | Ypsilanti
734-482-4110 |  ypsilibrary.org 

  • TheWild Webster

    yippee

Trending

The event is responsible for finding forever homes for 1,900 animals in 2016

Humane Society of Huron Valley to Join “Empty The Shelters” for first year

April 10, 2017

What you need to know about the statewide adoption event

Ann Arbor’s curbside compost collection starts today

The Dirt: Composting in Ann Arbor

April 4, 2017

Ann Arbor’s curbside compost collection starts today and will be offered for all your organic waste removal needs until December 1

Miss-Kim-Ann-Arbor-Zingermans

Zingerman’s newest venture – Miss Kim

March 31, 2017

This sit-down expansion of a food cart, the newest Zingerman’s restaurant, had a soft opening in Kerrytown last December

ann-arbor-bartender-feat

Washtenaw County’s Mixology Mavens

March 31, 2017

Washtenaw County cocktail scene locales share the sage wisdom of their veteran barkeeps