The Ypsilanti District Library and Eastern Michigan University are partnering to create a TED (Technology Entertainment Design) talk style event, TEDxYDL 2017. The theme for the event, “Interdependence” and the many ways that people, organisms and ideas depend on each other, will draw speakers and participants from diverse in backgrounds and disciplines. The event is free to attend, but registration is required online.

Thursday, April 13. 7pm

EMU Halle Library

955 West Circle Dr. | Ypsilanti

734-482-4110 | ypsilibrary.org