Yes, Another Cannabis Party in Michigan

. July 28, 2017.
The abbreviated town of Clio has quickly established itself as Michigan’s open-consumption cannabis festival capital, hosting several events each summer just weeks apart. The town’s latest concentrate-fueled gathering Abracadabs Fest, runs this weekend from July 29-30, unifying the cannabis community through “music, art and concentrates.”

With headliner, Twista, an artist that held the Guinness world record for fastest rapper, the festival is sure to attract music and cannabis fans alike. The event will also feature a competition with 12 categories including flowers, concentrates, infused products and vape cartridges.

The event is one of many cannabis focused events happening at Clio’s Auto City Speedway this summer. It’s becoming readily apparent that the west coast companies organizing these festivals have their eye on Michigan’s cannabis market, which has been predicted to be in the top 10 state markets after legalization. The proliferation of events is a welcome site for consumers and activists, though state law enforcement may not share the sentiment.

Abracadabs Michigan
July 29 & 30
Auto City Speedway | Clio, MI
www.michigan-abracadabsfestival.com

