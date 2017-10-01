WordCamp Ann Arbor Takes Web Dev Offline for Beginners and Pros

The average person surfing the web isn’t concerned with the backend details like where a site is hosted or managed. It would likely be a surprise to many that WordPress, an open-source content management system (CMS), is the underlying architecture for around 25% of the web. Massive sites are built on it, including The New Yorker and the BBC, each handling millions of daily users. You’re reading an article on a WordPress (WP) site right now. The CMS has a large, active global developer and user community, comprised of everyone from novices to full-on WordPress nerds.

With that scope, the WP community has been organizing offline for years, inspiring hundreds of local conferences around the globe called WordCamps. Ann Arbor has been hosting a WordCamp for the past several years, with the event’s 2017 edition coming up October 13th – 14th.

WordCamp Ann Arbor will feature speakers and workshops covering everything from the basics of hosting and Search Engine Optimization to Javascript workshops for developers. The speakers include Rahul Bansal, CEO and founder of rtCamp, an international WP development firm, and Emerson Jeffries, a 13-year-old web designer and entrepreneur from Detroit.

Hosted on the University of Michigan campus, the ‘conference for all things WordPress’ will cater to beginners and pros alike. Post-event activities and parties provide opportunities to network with local WordPress users and explore Ann Arbor. Tickets for the two-day event cost $36 and are available here.

WordCamp Ann Arbor

Friday & Saturday, October 13-14

U of M Rackham Graduate Building, 915 E Washington St

2017.annarbor.wordcamp.org