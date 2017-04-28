Yee-haw! The Dawn Farm 40th Anniversary

Jamboree will take place on September 8th at Dawn Farm in Ypsilanti. This free family event has activities that are fun for all ages—in addition to live music there will be hayrides and animals to pet for the children as well as tours of the 74 acre farm and live auctions! A special 40th Anniversary ceremony will celebrate Dawn Farm co-founders and their timeless contribution to the Ann Arbor area. The Jamboree welcomes friends old and new as they share in the tremendous success that Dawn Farm has provided to those in the recovery community. Food and beverages will be available. Live music will be provided by Michigan soul band ‘Noteworthy’ (pictured). All proceeds raised will help provide professional care for individuals who need help. 1pm. Free. 6633 Stony Creek Rd., Ypsilanti. 734-485-8725. dawnfarm.org