Wealth inequity to blame for low statewide health ranking

. April 28, 2017.
wealth-inequity-washtenaw
Washtenaw County was ranked eighth among Michigan counties for health outcomes, down from seventh in 2016.

According to Washtenaw County Public Health, the rankings are a clear indicator that one key way to improve the health of Washtenaw is to address income equality. The model looks at other elements that help people live healthy lives, such as access to smoke-free environments, healthy food, clean water, community connections, educational and employment opportunities and safe housing.

Washtenaw County’s own source of county health data, the Health Improvement Plan survey, provides evidence that significant differences in health exist within the county based on money earned, where they live, their education level and race.

To create change, Washtenaw County Public Health, the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development and other partners are developing a framework that will apply an equity lense to decision making on structural, individual and institutional levels.

