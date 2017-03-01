Controversy surrounding the recent immigration status of an Ypsilanti resident has the city’s community abuzz this morning as Whittaker, also known as The Rogue Ypsi Turkey, continues to distract and disrupt drivers’ snowy, morning commutes along Whittaker Road just outside of the city limits.

The Department of Natural Resources reportedly attempted to apprehend the defiant bird on multiple occasions with no success, according to a recently created Facebook page. The page, created less than two weeks ago, has more than 2,000 members and continues to grow.

An image of Whittaker, posted to the page, quotes the bird saying “haters gonna hate.” A remark one can only assume is directed toward the government organization currently attempting her capture.

We find ourselves amidst this distressing turn of events asking the bigger questions: Why is Whittaker here? Could her move to Ypsilanti be the true sign of gentrification? Or is she simply the manifestation of the spirit of the middle class American, the Ypsilanti native – chased unjustly by an oppressive system? Will the Ypsters be scheduling a benefit concert in her name? Will Corner Brewery be brewing a beer in her name?

Current reached out to Whittaker for answers but was unable to speak with the busy fowl at length.

“Gobble, gobble,” she stated. “Gobble. Gobble.”