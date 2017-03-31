The National Cannabis Industry Association, NCIA for short, is a national trade group advancing the interests of the burgeoning legitimate cannabis industry. With members ranging from dispensaries to CPA firms, the NCIA plays a role in shaping local and national policies. NCIA’s Quarterly Cannabis Caucus events are held in the cannabis industry’s eight most active regions during the first month of each new quarter.

After 2017’s first quarter Midwest caucus was held in Chicago, the group will now meet at Ann Arbor’s Om of Medicine, on Main St. downtown. Om is easily one of A2’s most unique dispensaries; it’s part art gallery, part lounge and part provisioning center.

Mark Passerini, Om’s owner, is active on in the larger national cannabis scene and promotes the dispensary through sponsoring national industry podcasts. Passerini is the featured guest speaker at Ann Arbor’s Q2 NCIA caucus, which is sponsored by The Arcview Group, a cannabis industry-focused investor network co-founded by activist Steve DeAngelo.

The purpose of the event is to provide an in-depth federal policy update from NCIA staff in addition to comprehensive state and local industry news. But perhaps the most important offering is the opportunity to network with local and national leaders in the cannabis industry. Expect the emphasis on this space’s tight-knit communal beginnings to grow as legal cannabis blooms into America’s fastest growing industry.

Thursday April 27, 2017

6:30 – 9:00 PM

Om of Medicine | 112 S. Main St. Ann Arbor

Tickets/Info