Oh, Trash Bash.

Back for its 46th year, Hash Bash will take over the UM Diag to further the conversation about cannabis legalization through ranting activists and overt public consumption. The tradition, started in 1972 following John Sinclair’s Michigan State Supreme Court victory, has become a staple in our town, bringing thousands to celebrate at High Noon. The accompanying Monroe Street Fair sprung up 15 years back, offering cultural support to the rally just a few blocks South.

The Guide to Hash Bash and the Monroe Street Fair: Bring a coat (or two) and the right amount of weed to get you high enough to forget how cold you are.

The Guide to Everything Else

I am more than down for the cause, but as someone that lives here and has attended the event, I try to avoid the swarms of out-of-town stoners and head instead to the side parties that offer a unique local vibe.

ArborSide Cultivation Seminar

Friday, March 31 | 12 – 5 PM

The Sheraton, Ann Arbor

Local dispensary ArborSide is bringing back their annual cultivation seminar with big names in the grow game, Jorge Cervantes and Danny Danko. Danko is a writer, photographer and the Senior Cultivation Editor of HIGH TIMES magazine and Cervantes is a world-renowned expert on basically every type of cannabis cultivation.

Hash Bash After Crash: Of The Trees w/ Sektor Z, Chirp

Saturday, April 1 | 6 PM – 2 AM

Club Above, Ann Arbor

This afterparty has been happening for several years and showcases some local musical talent including Ann Arbor based jammers, Chirp. This is the perfect post-bash party to unwind.

The Macpodz Hash Bash After Party

Saturday, April 1 | 9 PM – 2 AM

The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor

Local bands The Macpodz and Stormy Chromer will be jamming at the Pig late into the night. This event will feature John Sinclair, the godfather of Hash Bash, reading his free verse poetry.

Hash Bash Cup 2017

March 31 – April 1

The Wyndham Hotel, Ann Arbor

This private event is a side-festival that will feature vendors, glassblowers and artists. They will be running a shuttle from the hotel to the Diag on Saturday. Check them out on Instagram @hashbashcup or visit the event page here.

Bongz & Thongz Hash Bash V.I.P. After Party

Saturday, April 1 | 8 PM

Secret Location

This is a low-key event from A2’s glass headquarters will feature the area’s best glass artists. It is a V.I.P. event that requires an RSVP for location details. See details on this IG post.

Hash Bash-April Fools at Dragon’s Den

Saturday, April 1 | 6:30 PM

Dragon’s Den, Ypsi

This Ypsi venue will host performances by an eclectic mix of musicians and comedians in celebration of April Fools and Hash Bash.

Athletes & Cannabis: A Panel Discussion

Sunday, April 2 | 2 PM

Rackham Auditorium

This free event hosted by Ann Arbor’s Om of Medicine takes place the day following the Bash. The panel will focus on medicinal cannabis use in professional sports and feature Darren McCarty, Eugene Monroe, Cliff Robinson, and Dr. Sue Sisleyto. This event is free & open to the public. No MMJ cards required for entry.

Geneticist DJ Short

Sunday, April 2 | 5 PM

Om of Medicine

Cannabis culture guru and world renowned geneticist, DJ Short will be in town for a seminar on the cultivation of cannabis. Topics include, basic and advanced growing tips and techniques, species variance of different strains, industry ethics and more.

