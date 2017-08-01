The 20th Annual Ann Arbor Hot Rod Shopping Cart Race

Re-live your childhood when you raced around the grocery store in a shopping cart, or at least, watch other folks re-live theirs’. Growing bigger each year, the race will begin at The Fleetwood Diner (300 Ashley St) at 11:30pm on Tuesday, August 15th. Look for elaborately dressed daredevils in decorated shopping carts. This event is one of the few of its kind in the nation and word is that police, generally accepting of the race, worry about racers’ safety as the streets are not blocked off.

Ann Arbor Hot Rod Shopping Cart Race

Tuesday, August 15. 11:30 PM

300 Ashley St., Ann Arbor

More Info