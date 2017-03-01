Within every circle is that one guy who always makes new people feel like old friends: always making plans, always smiling, cracking jokes, and lifting the spirits of others. Desmine Robinson is that guy on the campus of Eastern Michigan University.

Robinson took a few moments from his day of rally organizing, writing, and furthering his education to tell us a bit about the award and what he’s currently working on.

Tell us about yourself.

Robinson: I always wanted to be a bestselling writer… I now write self-help: How we can love ourselves and love each other. If we love ourselves, then we are so much more capable of loving and accepting others.

I have a passion for anti-bullying… I was bullied when I was young… and found a voice through humor. (I) began writing about loving people and found that racism is just a big, gigantic form of bullying.

And what are you working on now?

There are some unheard voices on campuses that have a lot to say and want to help.

EMU is not only diverse, it is inclusive. We’re in this together.

I’ve been organizing a diversity and inclusion group on campus to play events for students to meet others from various backgrounds and cultures with discussions on race and identity. I want to bring Republican and Democrat students together. Diversity is an opportunity, but inclusion is that opportunity achieved.

What does winning this award mean to you?

Oh my goodness. It means the world to me. I love the story of Martin Luther King Jr. He was so loving and brave and strong of character. I was live emceeing The Luncheon (an annual EMU student radio program) when the winner was announced… My mouth opened so wide. I was so shocked. But I was emceeing and I had to stay on schedule!