Paul Tagliabue and Jim Hackett in Conversation at U-M

What does it mean when the President attempts to compel NFL owners to require players to stand for the national anthem? How do suspensions of football players affect policy-making regarding domestic violence, marijuana use, or steroids? It will all be on the table when U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel moderates a discussion between Paul Tagliabue, former NFL Commissioner, and Jim Hackett, former U-M interim AD (who hired Jim Harbaugh) and current CEO of Ford Motor Company. Sponsored by the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, the discussion is free and open to the public.
At the Intersection of Sports and Social Policy
Rackham Auditorium, 915 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor
Thursday, November 14, 4 – 5:30pm
Free
For more info,
visit fordschool.umich.edu