Over 100,000 signatures and counting

July 28, 2017.
The Michigan Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CRMLA) has collected over 100,000 of the 252,523 signatures required to put the issue on the November 2018 ballot. This puts the initiative ahead of schedule as they race to collect enough signatures in six month time frame.

The group wants to legalize personal possession, cultivation, and use for adults over 21. The initiative would also legalize industrial hemp and regulate marijuana-related businesses. Perhaps the most compelling case for legalization is the 10% excise tax and 6% sales tax that will support public schools, roads and local governments.

Looking for somewhere to sign the petition in Washtenaw County? Stop by one of these locations or visit www.regulatemi.org.

Om of Medicine
112 S Main St, Ann Arbor

People’s Choice Alternative Medicine
2245 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Wild Bill’s Tobacco
2997 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti

Bloom City Club
423 Miller Ave, Ann Arbor

ArborSide
1818 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

