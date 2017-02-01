With the recent tumultuous U.S. regime change, the international political climate is heating to near boiling temperature. The Trumpster has signed several executive orders in his first week, inciting global outrage and mobilizing just about everyone with a marginally functional moral compass and/or 9th grade science education. Activists in Southeast Michigan are assembling to protest the recent executive orders ranging from immigration bans to expensive construction of a wall on our Southern border.

If you’re irked by the sludge spewing from our nation’s capital, stand up and get involved by showing up to one of these area demonstrations. Let us know of any that we missed; we’re happy to add them.

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center – Dearborn

February 1 – 6:00 PM

Meet with organizers and attorneys, including members of the ACLU of Michigan, to learn about the tools and resources you’ll need to protect your rights.

More Info

Arbor Brewing Co. – Ypsilanti

February 3 – 8:00 PM

Hungry for change? Come out to the microbrewery for an evening of constructive conversation about current events.

More Info

Planned Parenthood Counter Protests

All Planned Parenthood Locations

February 11 – 8:00 AM

Pro-life organizations are organizing “Defund Planned Parenthood” protests at Planned Parenthood centers across the country on February 11th. While the locations will be closed to protect patients, counter protesters plan to show up in pink pussy hats to let their voices be heard. Here are links with information about the Ann Arbor protests:

Info for Protest 1

Info for Protest 2

Ann Arbor District Library

February 20 – 7:00 PM

Not My President’s Day will feature readings from the resistance as part of a national demonstration happening at 50+ locations. Contributions will be collected for Planned Parenthood.

More Info

Date and Time TBD

Keep an eye on the Ann Arbor March for Science that will be held in conjunction with the national march. The date is TBD, but organizers hope to make a statement about science and its relevance in politics. Organizers proclaim “There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives.” and “An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.”

More Info

University of Michigan Diag

April 15 – 12:00 PM

This Ann Arbor extension of another national movement will challenge President Trump’s assumption that “people don’t care” about his tax history. The movement also advocates for progressive tax reform that works for more than the 1% of our population.

More Info

Again, please add comments below about any additional events to be added to this list.