With the recent tumultuous U.S. regime change, the international political climate is heating to near boiling temperature. The Trumpster has signed several executive orders in his first week, inciting global outrage and mobilizing just about everyone with a marginally functional moral compass and/or 9th grade science education. Activists in Southeast Michigan are assembling to protest the recent executive orders ranging from immigration bans to expensive construction of a wall on our Southern border.
If you’re irked by the sludge spewing from our nation’s capital, stand up and get involved by showing up to one of these area demonstrations. Let us know of any that we missed; we’re happy to add them.
Emergency Town Hall
Ford Community & Performing Arts Center – Dearborn
February 1 – 6:00 PM
Meet with organizers and attorneys, including members of the ACLU of Michigan, to learn about the tools and resources you’ll need to protect your rights.
More Info
Hungry for Change
Arbor Brewing Co. – Ypsilanti
February 3 – 8:00 PM
Hungry for change? Come out to the microbrewery for an evening of constructive conversation about current events.
More Info
Planned Parenthood Counter Protests
All Planned Parenthood Locations
February 11 – 8:00 AM
Pro-life organizations are organizing “Defund Planned Parenthood” protests at Planned Parenthood centers across the country on February 11th. While the locations will be closed to protect patients, counter protesters plan to show up in pink pussy hats to let their voices be heard. Here are links with information about the Ann Arbor protests:
Info for Protest 1
Info for Protest 2
Bad Hombres and Nasty Women: Not My President’s Day
Ann Arbor District Library
February 20 – 7:00 PM
Not My President’s Day will feature readings from the resistance as part of a national demonstration happening at 50+ locations. Contributions will be collected for Planned Parenthood.
More Info
Ann Arbor March for Science
Date and Time TBD
Keep an eye on the Ann Arbor March for Science that will be held in conjunction with the national march. The date is TBD, but organizers hope to make a statement about science and its relevance in politics. Organizers proclaim “There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives.” and “An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.”
More Info
Tax March Ann Arbor
University of Michigan Diag
April 15 – 12:00 PM
This Ann Arbor extension of another national movement will challenge President Trump’s assumption that “people don’t care” about his tax history. The movement also advocates for progressive tax reform that works for more than the 1% of our population.
More Info
Again, please add comments below about any additional events to be added to this list.