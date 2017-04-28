The City of Detroit is a working man’s city, forged in steel and manufactured with sweat. Echoes of heroes ring through the streets. The giant fist of Joe Louis portrays the power of the city, and The Spirit of Detroit can be seen handling the weight of the world in one hand. This coming weekend, the city will provide an opportunity to celebrate their favorite heroes, both fictitious and living, at Motor City Comic Con.

While similar events, like San Diego Comic Con, are heavy on content, they also give your bank account a run for its money. High ticket and travel prices make these conventions an almost insurmountable feat for many, but the Motor City Comic Con brings the big convention feel to Michigan. Like any other convention, it is important to plan ahead.

The Heroes

The most notable attraction at a comic convention is, of course, the stars available for autographs, pictures and panels. Don’t let the idea of a comic convention fool you, the celebrities come from all sorts of genres, medias and sports.

The most notable stars at the Motor City Comic Con include Barbara Eden, the lead actress from the 1965 sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Anthony Michael Hall, star of The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. Detroit sports lovers can even meet Dennis Rodman, Detroit Pistons forward.

Fans will have a chance to meet action movie heroes, including Ron Perlman who played “Hellboy”; Michael Rooker, seen recently as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy films; Lou Ferrigno, known for his portrayal of “The Incredible Hulk.”

A Behind the Scenes Look

Fans can get an in-depth look at their favorite movies, TV shows and books through the many panel discussions offered throughout the whole weekend. Most notably, fans of the classic 1980’s film Weird Science will be able to see cast members Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith and Kelly LeBrock reunite.

Discover what it was like to challenge the Guardians of the Galaxy with the panel “Going Against the Guardians with Michael Rooker & Sean Gunn.” Fans will hear of the experience of creating the newest film along with some behind the scenes stories.

Where is my Super Suit?

What’s a comic convention without fans dressing up as their favorite characters without judgment? This custom known as cosplay (costume play) invites fans confident in their costume-making abilities to dress as their favorite characters. You won’t want to miss the costume contest, which will feature a surprise guest judge.The contest runs from 5:15-7:30pm on Saturday.

I Come Seeking Treasure

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a comic con without vendors. Shop from a wide variety of vendors selling comics, clothes, toys, and anything else your nerdy heart desires. Artist alley is a stop comic fans won’t want to miss. Fans can buy unique prints and pieces of art made by real comic creators. A list of vendors and guests is available at motorcitycomiccon.com.

One does not need to travel to a galaxy far far away to experience the fandom of a comic convention. Rather than deal with the hassle of high ticket prices and long distance traveling, why don’t you have the convention come to you? With so much to see throughout the course of the weekend fans really get the bang for their buck.

The show runs from 12-7pm, on May 19. 10:30am-7pm, on May 20.

10:30am-5pm, May 21. Tickets are $25, Friday. $40, Saturday. $30,

Sunday. $75, for a weekend pass.

The Suburban Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave, Novi. 248-426-8059.

motorcitycomiccon.com