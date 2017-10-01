Low Cost Vaccine Clinic on October 14th

. October 1, 2017.
No appointment necessary. The Humane Society of Huron Valley invites you to bring in your pets from 9am – 11am for low cost vaccinations. Please bring cats in carriers and dogs on non-retractable leashes. Rabies & Distemper Combo – $25; Rabies ONLY – $15; Distemper ONLY – $15; Bordetella – $20 (dogs only); Feline Leukemia Vaccine – $20 (cats only – must provide proof of a negative test within the past month.); FeLV/FIV Test – $30 (cats only) Heartworm Test – $20 (dogs only); 24PetWatch Microchip ID – $25 (dogs) and ($15) cats; Heartworm, flea and tick preventative offered at very low prices!

The Humane Society of Huron Valley
3100 Cherry Hill Rd., Ann Arbor
Saturday, October 14, 9am -11am
For more info visit hshv.org/vaccineclinic

