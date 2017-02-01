3rd Coast Ypsilanti, a dispensary just off of Michigan Ave, has teamed up with Kurupt (former exec at Death Row Records) and Dr. Zodiak to bring a new kind of chronic to Michigan. Moonrocks are a carefully curated selection of nuggets, dipped in potent hash oil and rolled in kief (the resinous trichomes of cannabis).

The recipe creates something that looks quite alien, and, clocking in at over 50% THC content, they will send you to space. We’re talking three times as potent as your typical top-shelf dispensary flowers. But that extra kick doesn’t come without an exorbitant price tag, just one gram of Moonrocks will set you back $40.

In order to become a distributor, the budtenders at 3rd Coast were trained in the Moonrock production process invented on the west coast. Members of Kurupt’s team, including Killah Priest (of Wu-Tang Clan) and Dr. Zodiac himself, came to town to hold in-person training.

You can get Moonrocks in a few flavors, including Vanilla, Strawberry, Peaches n’ Cream and Original. Stop into 3rd Coast and talk to a budtender for more info.

3rd Coast Ypsilanti

19 N Hamilton St

(734) 487-5402 | Menu