Grizzly Peak Pledges to Reduce Carbon Footprint

. September 1, 2017.
Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts
Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts
by Leave a comment

Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co., under the leadership of general manager Stacy Baird, is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts. This simple act may seem like a small concession toward preserving the environment but, according to Baird, nearly 175 billion plastic straws are disposed of in the U.S. each year and they cause extensive damage to ecosystems by ending up in landfills and trickling into water sources. In addition, the brewery is committed to recycling all glass bottles and using biodegradable containers for all carry-out products. It’s also teaming up with My Green Michigan to compost its food waste. The new initiatives are “our way of showing our commitment to making the world a better place and helping ensure a healthy planet for generations down the road,” Baird says.

Grizzly Peak Brewing Co.,
120 W. Washington St., Ann Arbor
grizzlypeak.net

Trending

Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts

Grizzly Peak Pledges to Reduce Carbon Footprint

September 1, 2017

Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts

biz-buzz-9-17

Biz Buzz: September 2017

September 1, 2017

Changes in local business

light-the-night-ann-arbor

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Presents Ann Arbor Light The Night

September 1, 2017

. Light The Night is a community event that seeks to generate light and hope in times of despair

The UM course was designed by Alister MacKenzie, called by Sports Illustrated, “Golf’s Greatest Course Architect”

Hail to the birdies, pars and bogeys

September 1, 2017

World Class Golf at the University of Michigan