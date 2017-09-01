Get In Motion at a Pint at the Museum

Adults21+ can partake in beverages from Ypsi Alehouse and WIne Castle while feasting on Tex-Mex inspired fare from The Produce Station and Tacos from Taco King. Attendees will learn how animals with mobility challenges are rehabilitated through exercises demonstrated by Animal Rehabilitation Facility (aptly acronymed as ARF) and discover the ins and outs of brain waves in presentations from Backyard Brains. Participants will also have the chance to experiment with stop-motion animation and more.

A Pint at the Museum: In Motion, Ann Arbor Hands On Museum, 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor, 734-995-5439

Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 – 9:30pm

$25 for members; $30 non-members

Register @ aahom.org/pint-museum-motion

And if you’re looking for a place for you kids to go while you enjoy your pint (at the museum or elsewhere)…

Leslie Science & Nature Center presents Eco-Warriors

While you’re in motion at the museum or otherwise occupied, the Leslie Science & Nature Center is happy to have you drop off your children for Parents Night Out: Eco-Warriors from 5pm – 10pm. Kids who participate will learn how to protect habitats from invasive species and defend wildlife from The Most Deadly Animal in the World. They’ll also complete group challenges and design their own eco-warrior costume. Parents’ Night Out includes a Panera sandwich box with PB&J or Turkey as well as a late-night popcorn snack. Families are welcome to send their child with a dinner from home if that works better. Activities will happen outside as much as possible.

Parents Night Out: Eco-Warriors, Leslie Science & Nature Center, 1831 Traver Rd, Ann Arbor

Friday, Sept. 15, 5-10pm

$25 per child for members; $30 for non-members

Call 734-997-1553 to register

Info @ Lesliesnc.org