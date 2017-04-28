The Huron River Watershed Council helps to assess the quality of area waterways with the assistance of volunteer citizen scientists. An opportunity to spend some time outside while playing an active role in your local environment, a half day Bioreserve Training will teach volunteers the skills and know-how to conduct assessments. Volunteer teams perform ecological assessments of grasslands, forests, wetlands, and aquatic habitats throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Individual volunteers are asked to perform a minimum of two three-hour assessments with a team.

Saturday, May 13 | 10am

Huron River Watershed Council, 1100 N Main St.

734-769-5123 | hrwc.org

Free