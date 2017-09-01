Biz Buzz: September 2017

Fill Up At The Detroit Street Filling Station

A new vegan restaurant with a full-service bar is coming to Ann Arbor just in time for the new school year. Situated in the building that used to house Argiero’s, The Detroit Street Filling Station is the third location of the popular Lunch Room set of restaurants and promises to offer international vegan cuisine and a menu that changes every season. According to co-owner Phillis Englebert, the bar features cocktails, mocktails and an “expertly curated beer and wine selection.”

The Detroit Filling Station, 300 Detroit St., Ann Arbor. For more info, visit thelunchrooma2.com.

Enter Sacred Space At The Grand Opening Of Ypsilanti’s Evenstar’s Chalice

Step into Evenstar’s Chalice to discover a world of beauty, wonder and sacred play. Evenstar’s describes itself as a “sanctuary of living altars” that celebrate your story with possibilities, charms, tokens, talismans, smells and visions. The Grand Opening Extravaganza will take place the weekend of 9/22 – 9/24. Check evenstarschalice.com for gatherings, giftings and other specials at the grand opening!

Evenstar’s Chalice Grand Opening Extravaganza, Sept. 22-24, 36 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti. For more info, visit evenstarschalice.com.

Two Downtown Ann Arbor Buildings Sell For Total Of $50 Million

McKinley Inc. has sold the McKinley Towne Centre and Liberty Square buildings for $50 million to Plymouth-based real estate company Hillside Investments LLC. McKinley Towne Centre tenants include Llamasoft Inc., TD Ameritrade, AT&T and Bar Louie. The Liberty Square building is largely occupied by U-M and FedEx Corp. Combined, the two centrally located buildings represent 190,000 square feet of commercial space. Hillside has approximately 1.5 million square feet in its portfolio, including office, retail, industrial, medical and multifamily properties, and hopes to acquire another “couple hundred thousand square feet by the end of the year,” according to Jaimey Roth, Hillside’s principal of operations. McKinley wants to dispose of most of its office space to concentrate almost exclusively on multifamily housing.

Ann Arbor-Based Voice To Call Games For The Fighting Irish

Long-time Ann Arbor resident and national broadcaster Mike Tirico will join former Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie to call Notre Dame football games for NBC this fall. “Mike has been an elite play-by-play voice in both professional and collegiate football for more than a decade,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer for NBC Sports. “We look forward to hearing Mike call the first-ever game at the newly-renovated Notre Dame stadium against Temple on Sept. 2nd.”