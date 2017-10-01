Biz Buzz: October 2017

- Urban Outfitters won’t renew its lease on State St. The 11,650 square foot space at 231 S. State St. is being listed for rent at $55 per square foot (a bit more than $64,000 a month total).
- Ann Arbor Farmers Market to get spring makeover. With a cost estimate of just over $7 million, the City of Ann Arbor and The Downtown Development Authority are teaming up to remake the streetscape along Fifth Avenue and Detroit St. in Kerrytown. Improvements to the area, which will preserve the areas unique quality while maintaining function, include the planting of new trees, restoration of the historic brick street, additional roadway reconstruction, crosswalk redesigns, lighting upgrades, and underground utility upgrades and replacement.
- Now Open – The Cheese Shop of Saline
Located at 98 N. Arbor Street in the building most recently occupied by Oxygen Plus, The Cheese Shop is owned by John Loomis, co-founder of Zingerman’s Creamery, and his wife Ruth. “What I want to be known for is making sure you get a lot of flavor,” Loomis says. “Buying cheese in a place with 500 cheeses can be an intimidating experience. But we’re going to talk to our customers and provide free samples and make the experience friendly and comfortable.”
- Everest Sherpa Restaurant Brings Food Down From the Summit
Located in the space formerly occupied by Lotus Thai in the Oak Valley Shopping Center near Target, Everest Sherpa will offer Nepali food similar to what the owner, Pem Sherpa, used to serve erstwhile climbers of Mount Everest and trekkers through Nepal. Sherpa originally helped open the Everest Momo cart at Mark’s Carts downtown, but now wants to take on the challenge of a sit-down restaurant. The menu is built around the kind of Nepali staples like dal bhat, a traditional platter made up of rice and lentil soup, served with vegetables and naan bread. “All the Everest climbers and trekkers, they eat it every day in the country,” Sherpa says. Entrees range in price from $9.99 to $13.99 and Everest Sherpa is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and open until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Mondays.
