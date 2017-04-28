Divine Sweets

Zingerman’s newest destination for all things creamy celebrated its grand opening April 29. The Cream Top Shop offers a variety of cheeses, gelato, shakes and malts, made-to-order sandwiches, beers, and wines. Located in the old creamery space at 3723 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor, 48108.

Vegan, Juice, Yoga

Babo, a juice bar, tea room and restaurant paired with Tiny Buddha Yoga opened in Ypsilanti’s Depot Town last month offering vegan and vegetarian dining and a selection of yoga classes.

From Retail to Gala

Native Kichwa Arts of Downtown Ann Arbor’s Main Street has transitioned to a more gallery-like space from the once retail store offering unique Native American jewelry and clothing. Lovers of the Native American wares, have no fear, as the items are still available for purchase online.

Go-To Fro-Yo

Cherry Bee’s Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream is now open on Platt Road in Ann Arbor. The self-serve frozen treat destination offers 18 flavors of gelato, frozen yogurt and ice cream along with “endless” options for toppings.

A Legend Retired

Downtown Ann Arbor’s staple knick-knack shop, Peaceable Kingdom, is closing its doors after 44 years of offering handmade jewelry, scented lotions, children’s toys, and a little something for everyone, due to a sharp decline in business.

Mighty Good Move

The third location of Mighty Good Coffee has opened in its new Jefferson Market spot. With homemade pastries, locally roasted coffee, and a modern cafe bistro menu, Mighty Good is proving itself to be a success in the Ann Arbor coffee community.

BBQ, Cigars, Main Street

Siris Restaurant and Cigar Bar is now open. As the newest addition to the Ann Arbor Main Street business community, Siris offers 120 beers on tap, fresh BBQ, and a selection of cigars. It is also the newest addition to the Kouza family which owns the Heidelberg, Main Street Party Store and the building that house Agave Tequila Bar.

Not an ordinary brewery

HOMES Brewing is open for business on Ann Arbor’s West Side after long awaited anticipation among local beer lovers. With 10 craft brews on tap and an Asian-fusion menu, HOMES is a definite must this month.