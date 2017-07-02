Biz Buzz: July 2017

Clean Eating:

A new American Restaurant in Ann Arbor, First Bite, held a soft opening in mid-June at 108 S. Main Street offering made-from-scratch food with locally sourced ingredients and no GMOs. A great addition to the A2 food scene for vegetarian and vegans. Not to fret carnivores, they have chicken dishes, too!

734-369-4765 | facebook.com/1stbitefoods

Shawarma Outdoors:

Just in time for the beautiful weather, Ann Arbor Middle Eastern staple Jerusalem Garden has expanded to include a patio space at its 314 E. Liberty restaurant.

734-995-5060 | jerusalemgardencafe.com

Works Well With Others:

GoWork has opened in Ypsilanti at 9 S. Washington St. The new coworking space offers both open and private workspaces—with lease options ranging from single days to a year— and hosts events focused on business and creativity.

734-985-0847 | goworkcowork.com

Up-and-Coming:

The Neutral Zone welcomes Molly Raynor as its first ever full-time Literary Arts Director. Raynor, an early and influential participant in the NZ’s Lit Arts program fifteen years ago, returns to Ann Arbor after a decade-long stint in the Bay Area where she developed two nationally recognized after-school Creative Writing programs for teenagers. She replaces Jeff Kass, who founded the Literary Arts program and held the position on a part-time basis since 1998. Kass will continue to teach at Pioneer High School and begins work this issue as Assignment Editor here at Current. To donate in support of The Neutral Zone’s Literary Arts Programs, which include The VOLUME Youth Poetry Project, The Short Story Workshop and Red Beard Press, head to neutral-zone.org.