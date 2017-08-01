Biz Buzz: August 2017

Old-time general store with a modern twist:

Old-time general store with a modern twist: Along with her husband Zachary, Sherri Schultz is opening the doors to Brick and Mortar General Store at 21 E. Cross St. in Ypsilanti. Schultz, a long-time organizer of the DIYpsi Art Fair, wants the store to reflect the same DIY spirit. Consequently, they’ll stock a bevy of hardware and art supplies, and intend to provide instructional workshops for those who want to turn their inner visions into tangible projects. They’ve even found an environmentally friendly toilet paper made from sugarcane and bamboo. Brick and Mortar will be open in early August.

Self-driving buses to be built in Saline

French company NAYVA is spending $5.5 million to set up an assembly plant on the east side of Saline. The 21,000 square-ft facility expects to build 20 of its 15-passenger fully electric self-driving shuttle buses this year. The buses are being used to give tours at UM’s Mcity, a testing ground and research facility for autonomous vehicles. NAYVA, the only company currently authorized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to operate on open roads and private land, is hiring for the assembly facility with job listings posted on indeed.com.

Terry B’s welcomes a new chef

Taking over as the head of the kitchen is Adam Boonstra, who at one time worked under renowned Terry B’s chef Doug Hewitt. Some new dishes complement the old favorites at the Dexter restaurant located at 7954 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. Check out terrybs.com for updated menu additions.

Taco Mania Continued:

Look for La Taqueria Ann Arbor to open in the space formerly occupied by Maize & Blue Deli at 106 E. Liberty St. The menu will feature a fusion of flavors including, Latin, Asian and “American,” whatever that is. Looks like 11 tables plus seven counter seats will be available on the inside of the restaurant. The plan is to offer outside seating on LIberty Street and a full-service bar as well. Owners are looking to hire kitchen and serving staff. Interested parties should email jobs@lataqueriaannarbor.com for more information.