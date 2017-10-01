Weekend Music Guide: Halloween Edition

Who even parties on a Tuesday….?

Okay, sure, consummate professional party people can probably turn it up on any day, even a Tuesday… But with Halloween falling on that unassuming of weeknights, it’s assured that this weekend will be the opportune time for revelry, and full of options to get your holiday freak on and various clubs/venues.

1.)

Friday

The Club Above

Ascend the stairs above The Heidelberg downtown for some floaty, freewheeling jam/fusion. Chirp, Pajamas, and Liquid Thickness are combining their respective boundary-blurring, jazz/funk-utilizing rock styles with a trippy lightshow produced by ProLux Entertainment. This is a rock concert, sure, but it’s also a costume party.



215 S. Main St., Ann Arbor

Doors @ 8:00, music @ 8:30

$8/$10 under 21

More info



2.)

Friday

AfterGLOW at Bona Sera

Just a cool/chill way to wind out your evening in Ypsilanti immediately following the illuminated street art festival YpsiGLOW. More than a thousand people are going to flock through downtown for a radiant night of dancing, interactive art activities, mesmerizing black-light stations, street performances and more! But it wraps up before 10pm, so why not slide right into Bona Sera’s downstairs venue to keep things going with a blacklight dance party with DJ Chad Pratt. Glowing drink specials, lots of cider, satiating snacks and more…

200 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

9pm

FREE

More info

3.)

Friday

9th Annual Halloween Band Masquerade at the Blind Pig

It’s local tradition now to have regional rock outfits dressing up as icons from past decades, like Dead Kennedys (Scissor Now–pictured), The Mummies (Cobra Youth), Alice In Chains (Volcano Worshippers), and The White Stripes (JUNGLEFOWL).

208 S. 1st St, Ann Arbor

10 pm

$8 (or it’s $11 for under 21)

Costumes not required, but highly encouraged

More info



4.)

Saturday

Bitchcraft

A sensational, music-filled block party last June gave Ypsi it’s first ever Pride Fest. This party is a fundraiser to assure that next year’s YpsiPride can only get bigger and better. Bitchcraft will be hosed down in Bona Sera Underground; an evening of dance, games, and gender performance. There’s a runway catwalk competition, mini-pumpkin painting, lots of dancing, music, and more… hosted by First Friday’s of Ypsilanti.

200 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti

10pm

$8 for 18+

$5 for 21+

More info

5.)

Saturday

Halloween BANG!

Good ol’ garage & 70’s-rock boogie…! The Bang is a beast that cannot be stopped… A monster of a dance party…. So many sensational nuggets of fuzzy, fun, ferocious grooves. “The Disco Dead Will Walk The Earth!!” This is the 16th Anniversary of the Halloween BANG, which makes it just about as old as every teenager who has to fight off slasher/monsters in any 80’s cheeseball horror film you’ve ever watched… Costumes are required…Going down at The Blind Pig



208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor

9:30 pm

$8 for 21+

or $11 for under 21

More info