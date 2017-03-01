I instantly dug the energy of Chirp. The Ann Arbor-based prog rock and funk-fusion quartet exudes the subtle, mellow, groovy exuberance in each of their songs and with room to blossom steadily and exquisitely across each song’s glide, with most of their tunes flirting with or surpassing the seven-minute mark. A sturdy, stomp-swagger-sway of rhythm from bass and drums always keep things moving, while one guitar goes all funky with the wah-wah, delays and echoes under the second guitar’s splashes on the surfy reverb and threads a dizzying loop-de-loop of solos.

Current’s coverage of other groups like Desmond Jones, or, notably, Stormy Chromer, has shown that there’s much more nuance to be fleshed out under the category of “jam band” or neo-psychedelia, (whatever you’d like to call it). What Chirp is able to do is stir up a smorgasbord of delightfully weird jazz, acid-pop, freak-funk, and prog-blues swooners. There are definitely some flavors of John Scofield and maybe even a less scary Primus, but all in all, it’s a splendid kinda trip! It makes perfect sense, once you listen to more of their songs, that they’d be kindred spirits to another Ann Arbor born funk bureau, Vulfpeck! And that’s where this weekend comes in…

Several local bands are bridging the funk to techno, the Thrill of the Arts to the Random Access Memories, the jazz auteurs to the robotic electronica-specialists. The Blind Pig hosts a night of cover songs featuring the works of Vulfpeck and Daft Punk, this Saturday at 9pm.

Four Michigan bands, including Chirp, will cover one or the other, or possibly mash both of them together in a melodious mobious strip of awesomeness. And… did someone say lightshow? That’s right; dazzling laser-like effects from Inmuso LLC!

Other bands on the bill include the aforementioned Stormy Chromer, the Detroit-based Act Casual, and the sax-and-brass bolstered Paddlebots.

On our way out, we should sample some Vulfpeck (since they’ll be back in town on May 12). Also, a bit of the iconic Daft Punk, and just one more tune from Chirp while we’re at it…







VulfPunk Night at the Blind Pig

SATURDAY

9pm

$8 (18+)

