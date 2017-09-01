The Blind Pig Throws It Back 90’s-Style

Long for the days when NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys and Britney ruled the airwaves? When the misogynist in The White House was a Democrat and the big fear was the impending calamity of Y2K? If you want to do that to yourself one more time, lace up your Air Jordan IXs (circa 1994) and propel yourself over to the Blind Pig for The 90’s Dance Party with Fool House on Thursday, September 14th. Self-described as the “Ultimate 90’s Dance Party,” Fool House promises to offer choreographed dance moves and a foolish sense of humor along with all your favorite 20th Century fin de siecle music.

The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party

Thurs. Sept, 14, 8pm – 1am

Blind Pig, 208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor

734-996-8555

$5 adv // $8 dos

blindpigmusic.com