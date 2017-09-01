The Blind Pig Throws It Back 90’s-Style

. September 1, 2017.
The 90’s Dance Party with Fool House on Thursday, September 14th
The 90’s Dance Party with Fool House on Thursday, September 14th
by Leave a comment

Long for the days when NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys and Britney ruled the airwaves? When the misogynist in The White House was a Democrat and the big fear was the impending calamity of Y2K? If you want to do that to yourself one more time, lace up your Air Jordan IXs (circa 1994) and propel yourself over to the Blind Pig for The 90’s Dance Party with Fool House on Thursday, September 14th. Self-described as the “Ultimate 90’s Dance Party,” Fool House promises to offer choreographed dance moves and a foolish sense of humor along with all your favorite 20th Century fin de siecle music.

The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party
Thurs. Sept, 14, 8pm – 1am
Blind Pig, 208 S. 1st St., Ann Arbor
734-996-8555
$5 adv // $8 dos
blindpigmusic.com

Trending

Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts

Grizzly Peak Pledges to Reduce Carbon Footprint

September 1, 2017

Ann Arbor’s Grizzly Peak Brewing Co. is switching to biodegradable paper straws and eliminating the use of their plastic counterparts

biz-buzz-9-17

Biz Buzz: September 2017

September 1, 2017

Changes in local business

light-the-night-ann-arbor

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Presents Ann Arbor Light The Night

September 1, 2017

. Light The Night is a community event that seeks to generate light and hope in times of despair

The UM course was designed by Alister MacKenzie, called by Sports Illustrated, “Golf’s Greatest Course Architect”

Hail to the birdies, pars and bogeys

September 1, 2017

World Class Golf at the University of Michigan