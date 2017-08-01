The Ark to host a tribute for Jay Stielstra

The Ark will host a tribute for Jay Stielstra, long-time Ann Arbor folk singer-songwriter. Often described as a “Michigan treasure,” Stielstra has been performing throughout the midwest to much acclaim for several decades. Featured performers include Chris Buhalis, Dick Siegel, Mustard’s Retreat, The Chenille Sisters, Peter “Madcat” Ruth, Annie and Rod Capps, The Bowdish Brothers, Charlie Weaver, David Menefee, and more. Jay and his musical partner Judy Banker will be on hand to perform as well.

A Michigan Tribute to Jay Stielstra

Tuesday, August 15, 7:30 – 10pm

$15

The Ark – Ann Arbor, 316 S. Main St.

theark.org