Thanksgiving Eve

The night before Thanksgiving is a notoriously busy bar night. Friends are back in town to see their families, but everyone really just wants to utilize a permissively late weeknight jamboree to blow off some much needed steam, before they have to behave themselves at the dinner tables tomorrow in front of grandparents and in-laws. That means that it’s a surefire fun night to head out on the town, because lots of venues have cool music lineups…

1.)

Starting with Chirp at The Session Room

Funk fusion and danceable psych-rock twists…

2.)

Meanwhile, The Macpodz will be at the Blind Pig with Jive Colossus, and Funkwagon

Eclectic blends of funk-rock, boogie blues, psyche-pop and indie flavors

3.)

But there’s also a performance by Dave Menzo at Bab’s Underground

Blending psyche-rock, world music, and indie-pop

<a href="http://davemenzo.bandcamp.com/album/color-wheel">Color Wheel by Dave Menzo</a> 4.)

Over in Ypsilanti, DJs Blare The Syren and DIY are spinning at Ziggy’s, with Tim Baker from Chicago (presented by Oddcast).

After Thanksgiving…

You can head to Club Above for the Turkey Twerk!

With Bass/House/Funk/Hip-Hop all night, from an array of artists.

