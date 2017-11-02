Thanksgiving Eve

. November 18, 2017.
The night before Thanksgiving is a notoriously busy bar night. Friends are back in town to see their families, but everyone really just wants to utilize a permissively late weeknight jamboree to blow off some much needed steam, before they have to behave themselves at the dinner tables tomorrow in front of grandparents and in-laws. That means that it’s a surefire fun night to head out on the town, because lots of venues have cool music lineups…

1.)
Starting with Chirp at The Session Room
Funk fusion and danceable psych-rock twists…
INFO

2.)
Meanwhile, The Macpodz will be at the Blind Pig with Jive Colossus, and Funkwagon
Eclectic blends of funk-rock, boogie blues, psyche-pop and indie flavors
INFO

3.)
But there’s also a performance by Dave Menzo at Bab’s Underground
Blending psyche-rock, world music, and indie-pop
INFO

4.)
Over in Ypsilanti, DJs Blare The Syren and DIY are spinning at Ziggy’s, with Tim Baker from Chicago (presented by Oddcast).
INFO

______

After Thanksgiving…
You can head to Club Above for the Turkey Twerk!
With Bass/House/Funk/Hip-Hop all night, from an array of artists.
INFO

