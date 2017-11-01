Six Foot Poles Offers Final Footnote Concert

. November 1, 2017.
music-note---Six-foot-poles
by Leave a comment

After 22 years of playing music together, the Six Foot Poles will jam out for one final concert at the Ypsi Alehouse. Self-described as playing “vintage rock with a Motown twist,” the band features the three brothers Dave, Mark and Matt Brzezinski, along with Theo Smalls and the sole female member of the group, whom the band describes as their “five foot pole,” percussionist Joelene. Come say goodbye to the Six Foot Poles!

SIx Foot Poles Final Footnote Concert
Ypsi Alehouse, 124 Pearl St. Suite100, Ypsilanti
Saturday, November 18, 7pm – 11pm
For more info, visit sixfootpoles.com

Trending

sedaris-detroit-2017

David Sedaris Comes to Detroit Opera House

November 1, 2017

Hilarity-inducing writer David Sedaris will be reading from his new collection of essays

Current caught up with Christina Olsen to talk about her vision for UMMA

Catching up with Christina Olsen, UMMA’s new Executive Director

November 1, 2017

UMMA Boldly Embraces Next Era

jim-hackett-paul-tagliabue

Paul Tagliabue and Jim Hackett in Conversation at U-M

November 1, 2017

At the intersection of sports and social policy

cannabis-vape-guide

The Guide to Cannabis Vapes

November 1, 2017

Combustion is for cro magnons; all aboard the vapor train