Six Foot Poles Offers Final Footnote Concert

After 22 years of playing music together, the Six Foot Poles will jam out for one final concert at the Ypsi Alehouse. Self-described as playing “vintage rock with a Motown twist,” the band features the three brothers Dave, Mark and Matt Brzezinski, along with Theo Smalls and the sole female member of the group, whom the band describes as their “five foot pole,” percussionist Joelene. Come say goodbye to the Six Foot Poles!

SIx Foot Poles Final Footnote Concert

Ypsi Alehouse, 124 Pearl St. Suite100, Ypsilanti

Saturday, November 18, 7pm – 11pm

For more info, visit sixfootpoles.com