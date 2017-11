EMU and the Michigan American Choral Director’s Association combine to host an interdisciplinary event calling for musicians, artists and scholars from across the mitten to explore art advocating for social change. Event includes choral performances, literary arts performances, visual arts, and breakout discussion sessions. Registration begins @ 9:30am. Evening concert features the Chanticleers @ 8pm

Sing for Justice, Michigan!

Pease Auditorium, College Pl, Ypsilanti

Friday, November 10, 9:30am – 6pm

Chanticleers Concert @ 8pm

For more info, visit evensi.us/sing-for-justice-michigan-pease-auditorium