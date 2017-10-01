Music Guide: First Friday Costume Party, Failed Flowers, and Stef Chura

1.)

Costume Party during First Friday at Tap Room

I don’t know about you, but Halloween’s basically my own personal Christmas. So I’m quite enthused that the Tap Room is getting into the ghoul game early with this weekend’s Costume Party during First Fridays. Fangs ‘n’ Twang push the boundaries of Americana, Gruesome Twosome push the boundaries of retro-garage kickers and Mercury Salad Sandwich push the boundaries between folk, jazz, and funk… All three outfits are high energy and present some sufficiently danceable ditties. I know it’s late notice, but maybe you still have time to throw together a costume? Might I recommend a Bride of Frankenstein? Or maybe the original, iconoclastic “Monster”? Here’s Fangs ‘n’ Twang!

<a href="http://fangsandtwang.bandcamp.com/album/high-fives-all-around">High Fives All Around by Fangs and Twang</a> First Fridays happen every month in downtown Ypsilanti, a community-bolstering art-walk-structured night for everyone to encounter all forms of art, be it rock music, visual art exhibitions, or just fun dance parties.

more info



2.)

Mistki @ the Blind Pig

If you’re reading this, I hope you already have a ticket to go see Mitski by now. I know I have it listed under the auspice of “a show you MUST see…,” but it’s likely lots of you won’t be able to get into this sold-out show at the Blind Pig. Nevertheless, if Mitski isn’t on your radar yet, check out the swooning post-grunge tides of her evocative ballad from 2015, “American Girl…”

Another reason I’m mentioning a show that’s already sold-out? Because I want to make sure Stef Chura is also on your radar. The Detroit-based singer/guitarist has had a whirlwind year, joining several tours with high-tier players in the national indie-rock and attracting lots of buzz for her debut solo album, Messes, (which she recorded with Fred Thomas). Take a listen…

More info



3.)

Failed Flowers and Human Skull at Elks Lodge

Step right up if you like guitar-heavy-rock… Slick riffs. Sweet melodies. The members of Failed Flowers each come from bands taking distinct diversions off the overly-tried-and-true indie-rock path and bring their sensibilities for something like a new-wave jangle-pop to create a gliding, giddy surf-boogie with some poetic melancholoy and dry wit woven into the lyrics.