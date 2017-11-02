Mini Moog Fest at AADL

Two things from the get go:

First: Your library can be (and always has been) a reliable source of cultural programming that can enrich the community. That can be author talks, it can be craft activities for kids, but it can ALSO engage the local music scene in very interesting ways…What I mean is, the Ann Arbor District Library isn’t just a building full of books, but rather, a very viable venue that should factor into your entertainment-flow for each weekend, when you’re looking for something to do.

Second: I still have no idea how analog synthesizers work….

….AADL to the rescue…!

Mini Moog Fest is this Saturday, and its an assemblage of local electronic music artists and composers who have mastered the sorcery of these synthesizers (pioneered decades ago by the visionary Bob Moog).



Don’t get overwhelmed by how esoteric that control panel seems, but instead, consider the brilliance of manipulating a pitch into a steady frequency with graceful oscillations applied to the voltage coming through the wires…, the result of which is: MUSIC. A revolutionized way of composing music! This is humankind’s mastery of machine to manifest wild, dreamlike, extraterrestrial-sounding symphonies.

People ask… were artists like Robert Moog or Wendy Carlos musicians…or were they scientists? They were both! That’s just the kinds of conversations you can have this Saturday at AADL.

Mini Moog Fest is a celebration and exploration of all things synth, featuring performances by North Coast Modular Collective (which builds much of its gear from scratch), Mike Dykehouse (with an array of vintage synths), and the trio of Chuck Sipperley, Kendall Babl, and Sean Curtis Patrick (who will conjuring ambient space jams).

This isn’t just a show for the keyed-in cool music scenesters – the whole family is encouraged to come experience this survey on sonic creations, with hands-on activities, T-shirt giveaways, and the chance to try out various synths, including gear from AADL’s Music Tools collection. For those who do want to get into the minutiae, deep into the wires and modules, etc, you can talk to vendors, artists, and makers who will be at the library, detailing how to construct your own sonic creations.

Live performance posted by Joe Bauer – filmed at the Dreamland Theatre in Ypsilanti.