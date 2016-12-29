Hello, Current Readers. Welcome to the Weekly What’s Up. We’ve got a busy weekend ahead of us, so I’m not going to waste any space blathering and just get right to it…

Friday

First Fridays

I love First Fridays. This is an opportunity for making maximal acquaintance with the culture(s) of one's community, namely Ypsilanti. This is a self-guided art and culture walk for all ages, with family friendly events hosted at more than 20 venues, from studios to coffee shops, cafes to bars and anything in between. Most of the main cultural programming starts around 5pm or 6pm and goes until about 10pm (but places like Cultivate Coffee & Tap House and The Tap Room will be going later…) There will be lots of artwork on display, student musicians performing, fundraising events, ice-cream tasting, folk-music, dance instructions and much much more.

First Fridays is a grassroots organized event put together by volunteers dedicated to inviting community members into the downtown area to support local talent and businesses while having a fun time!

First Fridays May 2016

Hosted Across Multiple Venues in Ypsilanti

Starting as early as 9am at some spots

Info: firstfridaysypsi.com/about/

Lineup/events info

Megan Dooley and Dragon Wagon

If you’re up for a road trip… Ann Arbor folk-rock outfit Dragon Wagon will be at The Magic Bag in Ferndale, bringing their slightly-celtic-kicked, rambunctious Americana charisma. Opening things up is the dazzling Megan Dooley from Kalamazoo, with takes on torch songs, vocal jazz showstoppers, blues and pianobar blues.

Dragon Wagon w/ Megan Dooley

The Magic Bag (22920 Woodward Ave, Ferndale)

8pm (Friday)

$10

More info

Olivia Mainville & The Aquatic Troupe

Olivia Mainville is a sensational singer/songwriter from Holland with a collective of agile jazz/folk musicians who forge an eclectic blend of jazz, folk and post-pop effervesce. Mainville and the Troupe are the real deal, professional and multifaceted musicians keen to create a sound all their own, something quirky, something cinematic, something tough and touching, playful and profound. Take a listen…

Olivia Mainville & The Aquatic Troup joined by Sedgewick

The Chelsea Ale House (420 N. Main St., ste 100; Chelsea)

9pm (Friday)

Free

More info

Saturday

J. Washburn Gardner and Billy Joe Hunt

For the brunch/lunch crowds eager for some sweet serenades, we’ve got something for you. Folk veterans J. Washburn Gardner and Billy Joe Hunt will be charming the Carrigan Café over in Saline with bittersweet odes, Americana grit and acoustic anthems. For deep introspections into the human experience, for goosebump-sprouting intonations, for powerful stuff that plucks the heartstrings and soothes the soul, this is the place to be…

J. Washburn Gardner and Billy Joe Hunt

​Carrigan Café (101 S. Ann Arbor St., ste 107; Saline

11 am – 1 pm

More info

Las Drogas / Ghost City Searchlight / Flatfoot / BUFFAY

This is quite the diverse lineup, ranging from garage grit to hip-hop, Americana to indie-pop, country twang to rap. Las Drogas blend a bit of psychobilly bluster into riffed-out garage stomps, while the Ghost City Searchlight ensemble weaves in some traditional folk and celtic flavors into some rock-tinged vibes. Flatfoot, meanwhile, go back to the seminal outlaw-country coolness of The Band, Cash and Flying Burrito Brothers, but mix in a bit of modern, Detroit-tinged rock energy and a bit of punk’s frayed edges. Buffay is the wild card here, no-holding-back bars of blunt poetics woven into show-stealing samples and irresistible beats.

Las Drogas / Ghost City Searchlight / Flatfoot / BUFFAY

Crossroads Pub (517 W. Cross St., Ypsilanti)

8 pm (Saturday)

$5

More info

Let’s Go Crazy

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life. Electric word: “…life…”

It means forever and that's a mighty long time. But I'm here to tell you, there's something else

The after world…A world of never ending happiness…(Where) you can always see the sun, day or night.

I have yet to get over the passing of Prince Rodgers Nelson; a superhuman of the music world, nay, more like an element onto himself that just had not yet been cataloged upon the periodic table. There are still tributes pouring in, but perhaps the best way you could pay your tribute is to come dance with us… DJ Psycho of Detroit Techno Militia, Scotty D, and Dante LaSalle will be spinning at the Blind Pig.

Prince Dance Party

The Blind Pig (208 S. 1st St, Ann Arbor)

9 pm (Saturday)

Free before 10pm ($5 after)

More info