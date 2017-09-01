Local Band Plays Releases Their Own Version of What Happened?

. September 22, 2017.
after-hours-radio-ann-arbor
by Leave a comment

If Hillary Clinton can do it, apparently so can a quartet of former U-M students who’ve given their new EP the same title as the former presidential candidate’s much-discussed memoir. After Hours Radio, an alternative rock band consisting of Greg Hughes, Nate Erickson, Jordan Compton, and Sean Batts, describe their new project as an alternative sound with a funk foundation.

“We kind of approached this band from the start with a really open mind, “says Hughes, who plays guitar. “We have some overlapping taste with Rock, but we listen to a lot of stuff that’s different and I think that keeps things very interesting when songwriting.”

Erickson, who sings lead vocals, says, in terms of influences, “We love a lot of Radiohead, Massive Attack, and Arctic Monkey’s. We all listen to very different things, and by the time we’re all happy with the result, we find our middle ground.”

after-hours-radio-what-happened

The show at the Blind Pig will mark the band’s first time headlining the venue. “We’ll do a mix of our EP’s. We’ll play the full new EP, scatter a mix of our favorites from our first EP and the singles as well,”  says Erickson.

For those looking for a preview listen of What Happened?, check out afterhoursradio.bandcamp.com.

Other bands on the bill include Summer Like the Season, Cig Butts, and Andrew Solway.

After Hours Radio @ The Blind Pig
208 N. First St., Ann Arbor
Saturday, Sept. 30
$10
blindpigmusic.com

Trending

after-hours-radio-ann-arbor

Local Band Plays Releases Their Own Version of What Happened?

September 22, 2017

After Hours Radio Plays Blind Pig on September 30th

Help Choose the Bands for 2018 Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Ann Arbor Summer Festival Artist Wishlist

September 14, 2017

Help Choose the Bands for 2018 Ann Arbor Summer Festival

in_transit-ann-arbor

Ann Arbor Art Center Opens In Transit Exhibition

September 13, 2017

The exhibition opens with a free public kick-off event on September 15th, and will highlight mobility and transportation infrastructure

Gregg Allman Southern Blood Album

REVIEW: Gregg Allman’s Doleful Final Album Southern Blood

September 12, 2017

Posthumous albums sometimes land with such a proximity to the particular artist’s passing that, like humans’ ability to see light from burnt-out stars, it’s often difficult to recognize the long-flickering light’s transience, much less accept it.  Paralleling this phenomenon, Gregg Allman’s final album, Southern Blood, is a sonically robust collection of orchestral folk-rock driven by twangy