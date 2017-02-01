Five Pound Snap are a four-piece out of Detroit that blend the grit, sweat, and spilled-out strummers of keyed-up rock ‘n’ roll with smoothness of jazz and the attitude of funk. Some bands are throttle-pushers, some are groove merchants, some are mood-molders, Five Pound Snap is all of that, and even something else that we haven’t quite put our finger on…

Five Pound Snap ~ “Lady Gets High”



“Lady Gets High” is a single from their forthcoming full length album White Birch Lakes. You can see the band perform this Friday night over in Ferndale at the Loving Touch, with Virginia Violet and the Rays, and AM People.

This song opens up with the tight hooks of post-millennial indie-rock, the cluster-clap of 60’s garage and the throaty howl of psychedelic-blues incantations. What continues to jut and juke its way with urgent riffs and cavalier stairwell-descending swiftness segues with subtlety and smoothness after the 2nd chorus, just as those drums, keyboard and guitars are swelling into a coiled busyness of harmonic tension, till the levee breaks and it spills its way in to a bridge where the saxophone shines, soars, splays and scintillates.

While you’re here, check out Five Pound Snap’s first single from White Birch Lakes here.

After this Friday’s show at the Loving Touch, the band is going to be hitting the road, warming themselves up for the official album release party, later in March. This is one of those jump-on-the-bandwagon-now-while-you-can- kind of moments…because if this video is any indication, their collective engines are revved up; ready for the long ride.

More info:

https://www.facebook.com/fivepoundsnap

https://fivepoundsnap.bandcamp.com/