Nothing feels more like a Michigan summer than a warm afternoon full of jamming guitars and twanging mandolins. If that sounds like your cup – or mason jar – of tea, head over to the Broken Branch Breakdown on July 22.

This year’s festival features ten different acts spanning across Americana, folk, alt-country and reggae genres. It includes several mainstays of the local folk and bluegrass scene including Dragon Wagon, Back Forty and Wire in the Wood. The rest of this year’s bill is: Reggaeloution; Adam Labeaux and the Cloudbuilders; Adam Plomaritas and Friends; Jovial Isaac Rydecki; Mark Cantwil; Mike Gentry and Kristina Johnsen.

This annual free, all-ages festival is in its fourth year, though last year’s event was cancelled due to rain. If you’re looking for some of the area’s top folk-inspired musicians, Broken Branch is not to be missed.

Broken Branch Breakdown

Sunday July 22 | 12 pm | Free

Ann Arbor Broken Branch Stage | 6090 Plymouth Rd.

(810) 240-3117