February 1, 2017.
Remember Nick Cannon’s one unequivocal major success? (Sorry “Wild N’ Out fans; it was “Drumline.”) The musical team behind the pair of compelling films created a brand new live show, DRUMLine Live, to bring the beats to you. This international tour captures the soulful style and riveting rhythms of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience. The show promises to bring huge energy through stomp-worthy beats. Also, check out the craft beer scene in Kalamazoo while you’re there.

Thursday, February 23. 7:30pm. $25-45
Miller Auditorium, 2200 Auditorium Dr, Kalamazoo
269-387-2300 | millerauditorium.com

