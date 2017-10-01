Believe in the miracle of Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing.” Walk on sunshine with Katrina & The Waves. Savor Semisonic’s “Closing Time.” Wallow in the whimsy of pop and rock music from the 1980’s through today as The U-M’s School of Music, Theater and Dance presents the brand new “jukebox” musical One Hit Wonder opening October 12th at The Lydia Mendelssohn Theater. Based on the book by Jeremy Desmond, author of The Girl in The Frame, and described as “Rock of Ages for all ages,” the show explores second chances at the intersection of music and love, all set to the “soundtrack of the greatest one-hit wonders of all time.”

One Hit Wonder

Thurs. – Sun. Oct. 12- 15; Thurs. – Sun. Oct. 19 -22

Lydia Mendelssohn Theater, 610 E. University Ave.

Reserved seating $30 and $24, $12 with student ID

tickets.smtd.umich.edu