Big Easy Roots Rockers To A2

Don’t expect this concert to be subdued. The Subdudes, best known for using a tambourine player instead of a drummer, offer a lively and unique blend of folk, New Orleans Rhythm & Blues, funk, soul, country and cajun/zydeco. The band is led by singer/guitarist Tommy Malone and accordionist John Magnie and came together after backing artists such as Joni Mitchell and Roseanne Cash.

The Subdudes

The Ark, 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor

Friday, November 10, 8pm | $40

For tickets or more info, visit theark.org