Tensions continue to simmer, if not boil over. Sure, you’re reading a music column and we don’t wanna get political, but, anytime any one of us dares to shuffle through their social media feed we’re bound, these days, to find something politically charged that’s upsetting, if not downright atrocious. The political climate has made several pockets of the internet a terrain of toxicity… I need love…

Very soon after the recent presidential election, local singer/songwriter Misty Lyn Bergeron hosted a ceremony of compassion for the community called Be LOVE at which artists and musicians performed, and everyone was encouraged to share stories, poetry, or any reading of their choosing. The intent was to secure a vibe that could restore serenity and instill a sense of neighborly love amid those gathered.

The second installment of Be LOVE is this Thursday, February 23, at the Dreamland Theatre. Performers include RollieTussing, NäRing, Kate Peterson, and the combination of hip-hop & post rock with FlwrChld&The GRDN. The motto, or tagline, for a show like this is simple: come as you are. It’s a chance not only to hear some excellent music, but to also start up a long-overdue IRL conversation with your neighbors. Ypsilanti’s Mayor, Amanda Edmonds, will stop in to share some words as well.

Be LOVE.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Dreamland Theatre

26 N. Washington Street, Ypsilanti

More info

FlwrChld, meanwhile, is the emcee moniker of lyricist and hip-hop performer Andre Upton. Upton’s been busy ever since he caught our attention last December at Mittenfest. He’s featured on Episode 1 of HiiigherMinds’ GOLD, with Louis Picasso, and he’s got plans to be part of a show later in March at Bona Sera that will be a fundraiser for local organizations like No More Parties In AA and Keep Ypsi Black. He’s also going to be performing with Picasso, King Milo, DJ Silas Green and CJ Rene on this coming Wednesday. February 22, at Project 23, for D’Real Graham’s birthday concert. We’ll be checking in with Upton later in March.

Lastly, Desmond Jones is performing this weekend at the Blind Pig.

We profiled Desmond Jones’ sharp jazz sensibilities and flowy jam-band billowed grooves last year, where we talked about the meticulous work that goes into what comes off as spontaneity. The band has been having an exceptional 2017 so far, pairing up with Detroit-based Flint Eastwood, as well as jam-band legends Umphrey’s McGee, for packed concerts. When we hear and see this band, it’s their energy that prevails. Not only is there a natural effervescence to their blends of funk-pop and jazz-scorched psychedelia, but this East Lansing band is always on the road, it seems. They’re winding down another Great Lakes circuit this Friday when they come to The Blind Pig for a homecoming show.

Desmond Jones

Friday, February 24

The Blind Pig

208 S. First Street, Ann Arbor

More info