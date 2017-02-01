Without fail, every January, I wind up writing a column where I excitedly wobble and reel some words about a band I just found out about with this a certain kind of astonishment sparked from this regret that I wish I could have interviewed them, or something, during the preceding calendar year. And, usually, without fail, by the second sentence of these late January posts, I’m indulging the role of self-aggrandized columnist and proclaiming them to be “…a band to watch in 2017!”

Meshes weave a mellowed indie-rock that leaves a lot of space for tone-crafting, melodic blooms and steadily dug-in grooves. Crisp ribbons of lead guitar crest over a steady strolling strum of rhythmic riffs, minimalist percussion can tap tenderly, or kick things into higher gears if need-be, and the cool/calm/collected hum of the vocals has this sweet calming effect but doesn’t shed any evocation. Of course, I’m only writing this paragraph after my fourth time listening to their live performance for WCBN’s local music show last May.



But now that I’ve gotten this far in to the column, I’m ready to include Slug Love in to that same adamant spotlight’s scope, right alongside Meshes. Again, graceful, deliberate, minimalist guitar, with just that right amount of wooziness and waviness to the tones and vocals, the kinda stuff that just transfixes you for three minutes, crescendoing in a deep sigh, no doubt…

<a href="http://sluglove.bandcamp.com/album/demos">Demos by Slug Love</a>

Meshes and Slug Love will be performing an early show at Crossroads on Saturday. Joining them is Shuttershop, an utterly charming duo featuring some eclectic instruments and a blend of nostalgia and surrealism, and Bonzo, an Ann Arbor based heavy-sensory dream-drone throttle-pop outfit… Man, there’s just gonna be a lot of guitar reverb at this whole show; it’s going to be great!

Saturday, February 4

Bonzo / Slug Love / Meshes / Shuttershop

Crossroads

7pm

$5

_______

While you’re here… I want to let you know about an event on Friday. If you checked in a couple weeks ago, you got to read about Grove Studios, a blossoming community space for musicians, designed to provide quality rehearsal spots for rent (as well as occasionally hosting performances and exhibitions). It’s going to need crucial support from the community, and that means you…and me…. And everyone we know. Another fundraising opportunity happens on Friday, but it’s going to be a rad vinyl record party! The art/music show is called “I heART Music,” and it will feature work from artists, and live DJs will be spinning throughout the evening. Pieces on exhibit will be related to the theme of music. This would be an excellent opportunity for you to check out the space and see for yourself the potential it holds for the music scene in 2017 and beyond.

_________

But maybe Reggae is more your thing? The legendary singer/songwriter/activist Bob Marley would have been 72 this Monday. Bona Sera is celebrating this Friday night with The Love Bob Marley Celebration Concert, featuring Ras Ambition, and One Love Reggae Band.

Have a nice weekend, everyone…