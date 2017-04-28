This June marks the 10th Anniversary of Sonic Lunch, a community-building, open-air concert series hosted in Liberty Plaza, sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor and curated by 107.1 FM. Starting June 1st with a performance by Ypsi’s own (now world-famous) singer/songwriter Laith Al-Saadi, Bank of America will be presenting a season-long program of exciting performers and talented artists, with each concert being a free and open event to the public, during the lunchtime hours of every Thursday.

In three weeks, you can pick up the next print edition of The Current to read our interview with Bank of Ann Arbor’s President/CEO Tim Marshall, as well as the local music scene’s stalwart champion, Matthew Altruda (on-air host for 107.1 FM’s Tree Town Sound), where we’ll be discussing 10 years’ worth of memories, and the special, inspirational, and even sentimental impact that Sonic Lunch has had on the greater Washtenaw area.

Sonic Lunch is a substantial candidate for Best Party In Town. It’s an opportunity to bag your lunch and get away from your desk for an hour to scope a performance that not only elevates local talent like Jacob Sigman & The Stellars, or on the cusp collectives like Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, and splice in big name sensations from around the country like LP and Tuxedo.

Find the full lineup/schedule below…

Let’s take a listen to The Accidentals (from Traverse City), performing June 22nd.

Producer Jake One and soul sensation Mayer Hawthorne are Tuxedo, and they’re up June 15th.

Let’s wind it out with Philip-Michael Scales, who will be featured as a special guest during the kickoff party on June 1st (with Laith Al-Saadi).

June 1st Laith Al-Saadi w/s/g Phillip Michael-Scales

June 8th LP

June 15th Tuxedo

June 22nd The Accidentals

June 29th Theo Katzman

July 6th Michigan Rattlers

July 13th Tim Reynolds Trio – TR3

July 27th NOMO

August 3rd TBA May 24th

August 10th May Erlewine & The Motivations

August 17th Jacob Sigman & The Stellars

August 24th Joshua Davis

August 31st Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Liberty Plaza

Performances start at 12noon