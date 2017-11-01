David Sedaris Comes to Detroit Opera House

Hilarity-inducing writer David Sedaris will be reading from his new collection of essays Theft By Finding Diaries (1977-2002). The collection, based on diaries over that twenty-five year period, traces Sedaris’ life from his early twenties – at which time he was doing things like camping out at The California State Fair in Sacramento and eating Cream of Wheat for dinner – to his mid-forties after he has settled in Paris as a best-selling writer and humorist. The New York Times called the collection an “elliptical, weirdly addictive narrative” and pronounces that Sedaris’ “prickly Southern wit is still intact and sparkling.”

David Sedaris at The Detroit Opera House

1526 Broadway, Detroit | 313-237-7464

Saturday, November 4, 8pm

Tickets $45 -$60

For more info visit Davidsedarisontour.com